Arnon Mishkin, the head of Fox News’ Decision Desk, appeared Wednesday on Fox & Friends to explain that the 2020 Election isn’t done yet, and Joe Biden might still defeat Donald Trump.

The president declared his own reelection in the late hours of Election Night, drawing outrage for claiming victory in states yet to be called, which leaves the presidency still up for grabs. Mishkin was busy in the evening when he defended Fox’s projection that Arizona went blue for 2020, and when he joined Fox & Friends in the morning, he made it clear that the final results from Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania will be crucial to determine the victor.

When I look at Michigan and Wisconsin right now, we are nowhere near calling it, but in those states I’d rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump. In North Carolina and Georgia, I’d rather be Donald Trump than Joe Biden. That’s how I’d put it. And in Pennsylvania, I don’t know who I’d rather be.

Mishkin continued to explain “we all think that Pennsylvania’s ground zero,” though he outlined viable possibilities for how Trump or Biden could win at this point. He also said that even though Trump’s winning in Pennsylvania for now, the state’s electoral process has yet to sort through all the early ballots and mail-in votes it received, which could shunt the race toward Biden.

