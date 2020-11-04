Arnon Mishkin, the head of Fox News’ Decision Desk, appeared on the network’s 2020 Election coverage to defend his assessment — heavily-disputed by the Trump campaign — that Arizona has gone blue.

Earlier in the night, Fox became the first major outlet to project that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senate candidate Mark Kelly are going to win the state. Campaign officials for President Donald Trump and Martha McSally were livid at what they thought was a premature call, so Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt explained the assessment.

As the night continued, rumors abounded on Twitter claiming Fox retracted their Arizona assessment, though they were called out by journalists who correctly pointed out that never happened.

The Fox News Decision Desk stands by its earlier call of ARIZONA for Biden. Fox has NOT retracted its projection despite some misleading tweets out here. — Lauren Blanchard (@LaurenBlanch12) November 4, 2020

Fox News has NOT retracted their Arizona call. I don't know where people are getting that. They have not done that. Not saying they won't…but they haven't done it yet. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2020

"We do NOT retract that," Bret Baier says on air just now. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 4, 2020

Eventually, Mishkin joined Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum personally, and he was asked if he was “100 percent sure of the Arizona call?”

“Absolutely,” Mishkin answered. He acknowledged that Arizona still has some outstanding votes, but the circumstances surrounding those votes give an advantage to Biden that Trump will mostly likely be unable to overcome.

“I’m sorry, the president is not going to be able to take over and win enough votes to eliminate the seven-point lead that the former vice president has.” Mishkin said. “I’m sorry, we’re not wrong in this particular case.”

