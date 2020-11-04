President Donald Trump spoke late on election night trying to claim wins in Georgia and North Carolina even though there are still a great number of votes that haven’t been counted yet.

As he talked about his wins in key states like Florida and Ohio thus far, the president said, “It’s also clear we have won Georgia.”

Georgia has not been called yet by any outlet.

“Likewise, we’ve clearly won North Carolina,” Trump said, again claiming victory in a state that has not been called.

The president touted his wins and the margins he won by in some states before trying to sow doubt about the results that don’t look as good for him at this point.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” he claimed, before falsely declaring, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

He said that “we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and said, “We want all voting to stop.”

Trump again falsely claimed, “We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

