WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Campaign Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is campaigning Monday morning in the key state of Pennsylvania, with just eight days to go until Election Day.

Trump will have three rallies in the state, starting with Allentown at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. He will later travel to Lititz for a rally at 1:30, and then to Martinsburg for a final rally at 4:30.

This will be the president’s 12th visit to Pennsylvania this year — a state that secured his victory in 2016. His rallies come as a small outbreak of coronavirus cases hit Vice President Mike Pence’s staffers.

A RealClearPolitics average of recent polling has Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading by roughly 5 points in Pennsylvania, with support from 49.8 percent of voters to Trump’s 44.5.

Watch above via the Trump campaign.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]