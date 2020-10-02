Chris Wallace, who moderated Tuesday night’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, says that the Trump family did not wear masks at the event in Cleveland.

In a rare appearance on Fox & Friends, the Fox News anchor detailed both what he personally observed, and what pool reporters in the debate hall saw, relating to the Trump family’s mask usage on Tuesday night — or lack thereof.

“Mrs. [Melania] Trump came in wearing a mask but took it off once she sat down,” Wallace said. “I didn’t see when they came in, but all the other members of the first family that I saw there, including Ivanka, Tiffany, when they sat down, they weren’t wearing masks. I’m told by the pool of reporters who was there that somebody from the Cleveland Clinic came up to the first family — I believe this was before Mrs. Trump sat down — and offered the masks in case they didn’t have them, and they waved them away. And people in the hall did notice that while they were wearing masks, including my wife and four of my children, that the first family did not wear masks during the debate. When it ended, Mrs. Trump came up to go on the stage. As I think everybody saw, she was not wearing a mask.”

The White House announced that both the president and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19 late Thursday night. Wallace noted that, by sitting in the hall maskless, the first family was in violation of safety protocols set up by the Cleveland Clinic — site of Tuesday’s debate.

“Everyone in the hall with the exception of the president, and the vice president, and myself, had to wear a mask,” Wallace said.

The Fox News anchor added that the Biden contingent did adhere to the mask requirement throughout the evening.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]