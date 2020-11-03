The polls in the battleground state of Wisconsin will open at 7 a.m. local time on Election Day and will remain open until 8 p.m.

As of Monday, the RealClearPolitics average of the most recent polls shows Democrat Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 6.6 percent.

Wisconsin has 10 electoral college votes and is considered a critical state on Election Day. Trump ended up narrowly beating Hillary Clinton in the state four years ago. Barack Obama won Wisconsin both in 2008 against John McCain and in 2012 against Mitt Romney.

This year, Biden is expected to win, but needs a few more battlegrounds to beat Trump.

Though exit polling is reported throughout the day, the numbers, including early votes, are not available until after the polls have officially closed. At that time, we will update this post as results come in.

