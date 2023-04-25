‘She’s There’: Morning Joe Mounts Half-Hearted Defense of Kamala Harris’s Spot on Ticket

Morning Joe‘s regulars mounted a half-hearted defense of Kamala Harris’s spot on the Democratic ticket on Tuesday morning, stammering through an explanation of how she was an asset to Joe Biden’s freshly launched reelection campaign.

After Willie Geist made the dubious observation that there was “a lot of Vice President Harris” in Biden’s announcement video, Joe Scarborough made his best case for Harris:

Yeah, I mean there’s been a lot of talk about the vice president and are they gonna replace the vice president and you always get this, by the way. You always get this. Vice presidents always turn into a secondary figure for good reason but also a lot of people leading up to reelection campaigns will say ‘Well, what are they gonna dump?’ No, she’s there.

“She’s their voice on abortion,” interjected Mika Brzezinski.

“Yeah, and she certainly has been their voiced on abortion,” replied Scarborough. “She had a successful trip to Africa and Gene Robinson; there’s absolutely no reason why they should upset the apple cart, as it’s said.”

Harris is physically present, capable of articulating the administration’s approach on abortion, and completed a foreign trip — check, check, and check!

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling average, just 37.8% of Americans have a favorable view of Harris. 54.2% view her unfavorably.

In her capacity as vice president, Harris has been knocked for her leadership skills and handling of the ongoing crisis at the southern border. After the situation at the border worsened once Biden tapped her to lead the administration’s response to it, Harris’s office responded to criticism by explaining that she was focused on the “root causes” of the migration crisis rather than enforcement efforts.

Harris’s tenure has also been marred by staffing issues, with several reports indicating that her office suffers from a toxic culture.

Watch above via MSNBC.

