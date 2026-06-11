‘This is Why You Watch Sports!’ Everyone Can’t Stop Talking About the Knicks Historic NBA Finals Comeback

The New York Knicks’ historic rally from a 29-point hole to steal Game 4 of the NBA Finals became the talk of television Thursday morning as cable news hosts and pundits alike marveled at the comeback.

The Knicks sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy Wednesday night when the team mounted the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, edging the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 when OG Anunoby tipped in a missed Jalen Brunson 3-pointer with just 1.2 seconds remaining.

The victory gave the Knicks a commanding 3-1 series lead and moved the franchise within one win of its first NBA championship since 1973.

Across cable news, it wasn’t hard to spot the Knicks fans, who just couldn’t hide their delight.

Fox & Friends kicked off with “Comeback City” emblazoned across the lower third at the top of the 6am hour, where co-host Brian Kilmeade gloated as his couch colleague Lawrence Jones, a Spurs fan, shook his head in despair.

Over on MS NOW, resident sports commentator Pablo Torre could be heard choking up on Morning Joe as he waxed lyrical on the scenes he’d witnessed at the Garden while clips rolled from the game.

“This is why you watch sports!” he declared.

Stunned at the turnaround, he continued: “29 points! Never had seen it. Never had seen it. To watch the score bug, it’s just like, yeah, this is, this is, this is the documentary in which you can point to all of the reasons why this is a nightmare. And instead, the city has never felt like this!”

Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist, who was also there, called the game “the most extraordinary sporting event” he’d “ever seen in person.”

“The place was rocking!” he added, as he hailed Anunoby’s top-in as a “shot that will go down in New York sports history.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire agreed, adding: “The Anunoby tip will live forever, and not just in New York but NBA history.”

At CNN, anchor Omar Jimenez, who was in attendance at the game, took to his shift and simply remarked: “The vibes were immaculate.”

When Jimenez brought in sports reporter Andy Scholes for a report on how it all went down, Scholes couldn’t help but admit he was “jealous” that the anchor had been in the building.

“I mean, that was one of the most incredible things I’ve ever watched. I mean, it was absolutely nuts,” Scholes said.

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