Former 2020 Biden political advisor Symone Sanders-Townsend could not give Ron DeSantis helpful tips to save his faltering GOP primary campaign even when asked by MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian on Sunday.

Despite being indicted by the Department of Justice, former President Donald Trump continues to maintain a large lead over the Florida governor who has struggled to make significant in-roads with voters in key GOP primary states.

“Try for a second to to help advise Ron DeSantis,” Vossoughian asked Sanders-Townsend. “Looking at his polling numbers, seeing how he’s kind of flailing…what would be your advice to him?”

“If I had to pick my pick among the Republican candidates for president, Ron DeSantis wouldn’t be one of them,” She responded. “All of the things that made him popular in Florida, the bills that he passed that demonizing and putting a target on the back of the LGBTQ community… Those are all things that have proven to not be popular with a wide swath of the electorate.”

Sanders-Townsend noted that DeSantis is not at “retail politics,” or interacting one-on-one with his supporters on the campaign trial.

“When you look at suburban women and folks in swing states that you have to win, I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a good national candidate,” she added.

Vossoughian appeared amused by Sanders-Townsend’s reponse, adding, “She cannot advise Ron DeSantis, even when asked on television to do so. You speak the truth, my friend.”

