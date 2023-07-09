UFC chief Dana White shrugged off a reporter’s questions regarding the “racial undertones” of a tense confrontation between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Following Dricus Du Plessis’s victory over Robert Whittaker via TKO on Saturday night, White brought in Adesanya to the Octagon to have a faceoff between the two future opponents. Du Plessis, who is White, hails from South Africa while Adesanya is from Nigeria.

During the confrontation Adensanya repeatedly called Du Plessis the n-word and called him his “African brother.”

Watch the interaction below:

A reporter asked White about the tense racial exchange during a press conference later that night but the MMA promoter appeared not to care.

“I know you say, Hey, this is the fight business. People say nasty things, right? But the tension between those two and kind of the racial undertones and all those things,” a reporter said to White before the UFC chief interrupted, “what were the racial undertones?”

The reporter responds that Adesanya dropped “15 n-bombs” in the Octagon and White interjects, “Okay. He’s Black. Who gives a shit?”

“I could care less. This is the fight business. Israel Adesanya can say whatever he wants to say. Who gives a shit? Why are people bitching about that,” White adds. “Too fucking bad.”

Dana White was asked about the “racial tension” between Israel Adasanya & Dricus Du Pleissis. No other CEO in sports is giving this answer. pic.twitter.com/R1KWfo8KU7 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) July 9, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com