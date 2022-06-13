Amber Heard Speaks Out in First Interview Since Verdict: ‘You Cannot Tell Me That You Think This Has Been Fair’

Amber Heard addressed the blockbuster defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp in her first interview since a jury largely sided with her ex-husband.

Heard sat down with Savannah Guthrie in an interview airing this week on Today and Friday on Dateline, with a preview clip making the rounds Monday morning.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” Heard said. “I don’t presume the average person should know these things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

Heard was referring to the verdict, which she said she does not “blame” the jury for, despite the fact that they determined she owes Depp more than $10 million in damages.

After a nearly two-month trial, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages over abuse allegations made in Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.

“I actually understand,” Heard added of the verdict. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Heard went on to question how the jury could come up with any other conclusion, noting that the jury had to sit through weeks of testimony from Depp’s “paid employees” and “randos.”

While she said she understands a jury’s decision to believe her former spouse, she stressed that the online backlash she received throughout the trial was not fair.

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” she continued. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

While Heard certainly lost the defamation case, the jury determined that Heard also proved elements of defamation against Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages.

Watch above, via NBC.

