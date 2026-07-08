Armie Hammer Reportedly Blindsided by Final Cut of Controversial Movie He Starred In: ‘This Is Hateful, Disgusting’

Embattled actor Armie Hammer was reportedly blindsided by the “hateful” nature of the controversial German film in which he recently starred.

Hammer was tapped to be the lead in the Uwe Boll-directed Citizen Vigilante. In the movie, Hammer plays an American man who exacts vigilante justice on criminals who somehow eluded the legal system. Citizen Vigilante largely focuses on Muslim immigrants, and one viral scene had Hammer’s character shooting and killing an unarmed family in their home.

Boll has said the movie was inspired by a 2016 German case in which a group of teenage boys raped a 14-year-old girl and left her for dead. The boys received suspended sentences and walked free.

Citizen Vigilante did not received a rating in Germany, effectively banning the movie in Boll’s home country. In the days since its release, the movie has been praised by some conservatives for what they perceived as anti-immigrant messaging. In response to the ban, Elon Musk even posted the entire movie on X/Twitter as a show of support.

Hammer, however, seemingly had no clue what he signed up for. In a Tuesday report from Puck, a source close to the actor claimed he was misled about the true extent of the movie’s messaging. The report read:

So how did Hammer feel about finally being in a film that grabbed international attention? “The first time he saw it, he was in tears,” a source in Hammer’s camp told me. And not tears of joy. “He called me and said, ‘Fuck. This is hateful, disgusting.'”

The source added that while Hammer could tell Citizen Vigilante “leaned toward the right,” the actor later told them, “That was not the movie I thought we made.” The report also cited a Hollywood Reporter piece in which Hammer said he received a “scant 50-page script,” suggesting Boll may have left out key details about the movie.

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