Amber Heard’s Sister Becomes First Witness to Say She Saw Depp Strike Heard: Grabbed Her ‘By the Hair’ While ‘Whacking Her Repeatedly in the Face’

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez has become the first witness to testify that she saw Johnny Depp strike the actress.

While on the stand Wednesday, Henriquez testified that Depp grabbed Heard by the hair and swung at her during an argument in one of Depp’s penthouses on March 2015.

Heard allegedly woke up Henriquez in the middle of the night that day to complain that Depp had been cheating on her, prompting Henriquez to speak to Depp herself.

“Your fucking brother is cheating on me,” Henriquez recalled Heard saying at the time, referring to Depp.

Henriquez went on to testify that while Depp denied the allegation at first, he eventually admitted to cheating, saying that while his affair meant nothing, “Amber made me do it.”

The incident allegedly escalated to a full-blown fight, during which both Depp and Heard were hurling nasty insults at each other.

“He called her a ‘used up trash bag,’ she called him ‘old and fat,'” Henriquez said.

She went on to describe an instance that has already been played out in court — when Depp allegedly hit her in the back.

“I’m at the back of the stairs, with my back to the stairs, and that’s when Johnny runs up the stairs,” Henriquez said. “And again, I’m facing Amber. He comes up behind me and strikes me in the back … he hits me in the back, I hear Amber yell, ‘don’t hit my fucking sister.'”

Henriquez claimed that Heard then hit Depp, which Heard had previously admitted during her testimony.

“She smacks him, lands one, and then he grabs — at that point, that’s when [Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern] runs up the stairs, after Amber landed one,” Henriquez said while on the stand. “But by that time, Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other while I was standing there.”

Henriquez claimed that she and Heard eventually escaped to one of the bedrooms and locked the door, yet could still hear Depp yelling, “‘I fucking hate you, you fucking whores,'” while smashing objects in the apartment.

Following the incident, Depp allegedly asked Henriquez to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

#AmberHeard‘s sister claimed that #JohnnyDepp told her to sign an NDA after the alleged staircase incident. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ECVYdS79ln — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 18, 2022

“It’s basically, my understanding is, a contract to keep things private,” Henriquez said. “To keep your mouth shut, essentially.”

Previously in her testimony, Henriquez also claimed that Depp “hurled” a steak knife at his assistant in 2013, and once consumed a ziplock bag full of pulls just “to see what would happen.”

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. While Heard did not name Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage.

Heard later filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

Depp had previously lost a libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun in 2020, as the British High Court ruled that the claim Depp was a “wife-beater” was “substantially true.”

Watch above, via Law&Crime.

