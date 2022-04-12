Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67 After Battling Long Illness

Actor and stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67.

Gottfried’s family confirmed the news in a Tuesday tweet, announcing that he passed after battling a long illness:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” read the statement. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

Gottfried was largely known for his voice acting roles as Aladdin’s Iago, DC Comics villain Mr. Mxyzptlk, Dr. Bender and his son Wendell on The Fairly Odd Parents, the robotic bird Digit in PBS Kids’ Cyberchase, and other iconic characters.

Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, who appeared alongside Gottfried on the game show Hollywood Squares, was the first to share the news, offering his best wishes and sympathy.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

The story is developing and will be updated.

