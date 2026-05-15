C-SPAN Caller Hammers House Republican on Trump ‘Acting Like He’s Jesus Christ’ In Awkward Exchange

During a Friday appearance on C-SPAN, a caller hammered Rep. Mike Haridopolos (R-FL) on President Donald Trump “acting like he’s Jesus Christ” in a decidedly awkward exchange.

The caller, identified as an independent from New York named “Dee,” said to Haridopolos, “Mr. Congressman, I’d like to ask you, what did the president gain from China with [President] Xi Jinping? Did he gain anything?”

“Dee” continued:

And secondly, when the president came into office, he said he was gonna make things grow for the American people. The economy — gas prices was not gonna be above three dollars. I pay more than five dollars for a gallon right now. And thirdly, Mr. Congressman, when the president came into office, Americans were respected around the world. I just came from Europe. In Europe, we are disrespected… Because of our actions around the world, America is no longer respected. And let me ask you, third question, why did the president build a golden statue of himself, acting like he’s Jesus Christ on the world stage, putting up posters, acting as though he is Christ?

The caller was then interrupted by C-SPAN’s Greta Brawner, who said, “Ok, Dee, I’ll jump in, and we’ll have the congressman respond.”

“Well, let’s just talk about gas prices first,” said Haridopolos. “Before this conflict with Iran, as everyone knows, gas prices were coming down. We’re producing a heck of a lot more oil than we were in years past. We also know that during the [former President Joe] Biden years — again, to put this in perspective — we had the ability to build the Keystone Pipeline. They killed it. They also took out 40% of the strategic oil reserve during the Biden years.”

He went on to stress the importance of winning the war with Iran, giving the rest of the caller’s question no airtime, but noting that he’s probably “not the biggest fan of the president.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

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