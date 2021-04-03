[UPDATED] Rapper DMX in ‘Vegetative State’ After Heart Attack Brought On By Drug Overdose

UPDATE:

NEW: DMX has been “taken off life support and is breathing on his own,” his attorney tells @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/FquCBE66sa — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 3, 2021

Original post:

Rapper and songwriter DMX, (real name Earl Simmons) suffered a heart attack on Saturday, the result of a drug overdose. His condition is “grave” and he is in a “vegetative state” according to TMZ, which broke the news.

DMX is currently in a critical care unit in a White Plains, New York, hospital, sources close to the rapper told TMZ. “Doctors have cautioned he may not make it,” according to the reports.

The fifty year old artist was at his home when the OD occurred at around 11pm, after which he was rushed to the hospital. He has shown “some brain activity,” but the prognosis is not promising.

This is a breaking story and may be updated with additional information.

