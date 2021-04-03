Journalists and Others Rip Trump for ‘Other Than That, Happy Easter’ Statement in Wake of Latest Capitol Attack

Former President Donald Trump was mocked and criticized for a statement in which he ranted about his false election claims — which fueled the deadly Capitol insurrection — and closed with an odd commemoration of Christ’s resurrection and/or celebration of fertility.

Trump released the statement Friday night, capping off a grammatically-challenged paragraph repeating the lies that incited the insurrection with the signoff “Other than that, Happy Easter!”

The statement drew strong reactions from journalists, media figures, and other Twitter blue-checks.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman wrote a damning reaction connecting the statement to the latest attack at the Capitol, writing “News accounts all day focused on the attack at the Capitol that left a police officer dead. Many of those news accounts mentioned the Jan 6 riot of Trump supporters after he spent months claiming the election was stolen. Here is his takeaway.”

News accounts all day focused on the attack at the Capitol that left a police officer dead. Many of those news accounts mentioned the Jan 6 riot of Trump supporters after he spent months claiming the election was stolen. Here is his takeaway 👇🏻 https://t.co/2bSJInOyVx — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 3, 2021

Others were similarly outraged, although a heavy dose of mockery was also evident.

You might think this is from The Onion, but, no, this is real, a real *Easter* message from the former President of the United States who more than 70 million Americans voted for last year. I. Kid. You. Not. “Other than that, Happy Easter!” pic.twitter.com/4z7bO23GLd — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 3, 2021

Trump just emailed out another election conspiracy theory rant and concluded it with “Other than that, Happy Easter!” — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) April 3, 2021

Other than that, Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/Uh0mDlW8Hh — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 3, 2021

I think “Other than that, Happy Easter” is the next “Other than that…how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?” — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 3, 2021

“Other than that, Happy Easter!” goes right up there with “very legal and very cool” and “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water” https://t.co/92UXT65XVe — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) April 3, 2021

Other than that, Happy Easter! (This is my new tag line.) — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) April 3, 2021

Loving the message from Trump on the holiest of days in the Christian calendar

“OTHER THAN THAT, HAPPY EASTER” pic.twitter.com/Hj9rzQyk4F — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 3, 2021

None of it is funny but I am getting the same unhinged energy vibe from “other than that, happy Easter!” and “no forced labour!” and and I really need to get off the internet — heldavidson (@heldavidson) April 3, 2021

Seriously… this guy was the President… Trump puts out 2 statements tonight. 1 slamming MLB for pulling the All Star game from Atlanta. The other whining about fake voter fraud. Not a word about another dead Capitol cop. As Trump said…”other than that, Happy Easter” pic.twitter.com/gx8t5ufCSh — Steve Cochran (@CochranShow) April 3, 2021

Psycho ex-President puts out another bizarre, nonsensical statement still ranting about election fraud. Then ends it with “Other than that, Happy Easter!” pic.twitter.com/x80f1Oz6vz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 3, 2021

“Other than that, Happy Easter.” I can’t. — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) April 3, 2021

“Other than that, Happy Easter!” is the new “even the haters and losers” — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 3, 2021

Trump hasn’t said a word about the Capitol attack today, but he did just put this out: pic.twitter.com/NckWkzAFVm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 2, 2021

Other than that, Happy Easter! — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 3, 2021

