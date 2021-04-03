comScore Journalists Rip Trump 'Other Than That, Happy Easter' Statement

Journalists and Others Rip Trump for ‘Other Than That, Happy Easter’ Statement in Wake of Latest Capitol Attack

By Tommy ChristopherApr 3rd, 2021, 11:37 am

Former President Donald Trump was mocked and criticized for a statement in which he ranted about his false election claims — which fueled the deadly Capitol insurrection — and closed with an odd commemoration of Christ’s resurrection and/or celebration of fertility.

Trump released the statement Friday night, capping off a grammatically-challenged paragraph repeating the lies that incited the insurrection with the signoff “Other than that, Happy Easter!”

The statement drew strong reactions from journalists, media figures, and other Twitter blue-checks.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman wrote a damning reaction connecting the statement to the latest attack at the Capitol, writing “News accounts all day focused on the attack at the Capitol that left a police officer dead. Many of those news accounts mentioned the Jan 6 riot of Trump supporters after he spent months claiming the election was stolen. Here is his takeaway.”

Others were similarly outraged, although a heavy dose of mockery was also evident.

