‘Out of Touch’: TMZ’s Harvey Levin Torches ‘Elitists’ Whining About Trump’s White House UFC Event

TMZ founder Harvey Levin called out “elitists” on Monday for complaining about President Donald Trump’s UFC event at the White House.

UFC Freedom 250 took place on Monday on the White House lawn. The fight card had its fair share of exciting finishes throughout the night, culminating in Justin Gaethje’s upset knockout win over Ilia Topuria in the main event. The fights were held within a newly constructed arena that housed several thousand spectators.

In the weeks leading up to the event — and even the night of it — critics repeatedly slammed the Trump administration for agreeing to host it. Some suggested that Trump was defiling the reputation of the White House by bringing the combat sport to its lawn.

In a YouTube video published Monday, Levin took aim at those critics, saying:

The people who are complaining that this is beneath the dignity of the White House are such elitists. It’s just shocking to me that every president has held events at the White House. There have been presidents who loved plays and people have put plays on at the White House; there has been opera at the White House; there have been great singers at the White House; and the reality is fighting is part of American culture, like it or not. Millions and millions of people like it, and Donald Trump gave them access to the White House last night with an event that aligns with what goes on in American culture. UFC is huge in America right now, and people loved it. A lot of people didn’t, but a lot of people did; and the idea of saying this is beneath the dignity of the White House, I think just speaks to how out of touch people are thinking that yeah, we can hold events at the White House that are culturally things that I sign off on, but not things I don’t. That is intolerant.

Critics were also quick to latch onto the comments made by heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit. Following his win over Derrick Lewis, he called former First Lady Michelle Obama a man in his post-fight interview. UFC President Dana White repeatedly insisted the event would not be political.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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