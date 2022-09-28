‘B*tch, I Just Twerked and Played James Madison’s Flute’: Lizzo Plays Instrument Loaned By Library Of Congress

Lizzo is now the only person to play a 200-year-old crystal flute once owned by James Madison, the musician revealed this week.

The trained flutist busted out the instrument at a Tuesday concert in Washington D.C. after being loaned the flute from the Library of Congress.

“Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s!” Lizzo told concertgoers. “We just made history tonight.”

The musician declared that “history is freaking cool” after showing off her flute skills. Lizzo was invited to play the instrument by the Library of Congress, and Capitol Police tweeted that they helped to safely escort the flute to the concert.

“You never know what you’re going to see with the U.S. Capitol Police!” they tweeted.

The Library of Congress also tweeted that Lizzo visited this week and played other flutes they have in their collection.

Lizzo’s invitation came last week from Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress. According to the Library of Congress, the flute was gifted to Madison in 1813 in honor of his second inauguration.

