‘B*tch, I Just Twerked and Played James Madison’s Flute’: Lizzo Plays Instrument Loaned By Library Of Congress

Lizzo is now the only person to play a 200-year-old crystal flute once owned by James Madison, the musician revealed this week.

The trained flutist busted out the instrument at a Tuesday concert in Washington D.C. after being loaned the flute from the Library of Congress.

“Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s!” Lizzo told concertgoers. “We just made history tonight.”

The musician declared that “history is freaking cool” after showing off her flute skills. Lizzo was invited to play the instrument by the Library of Congress, and Capitol Police tweeted that they helped to safely escort the flute to the concert.

“You never know what you’re going to see with the U.S. Capitol Police!” they tweeted.

Last night our officers helped safely escort President James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute to the @lizzo concert for the @librarycongress. #NationalTreasures You never know what you’re going to see with the U.S. Capitol Police! pic.twitter.com/Nd0XQPdgSO — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 28, 2022

The Library of Congress also tweeted that Lizzo visited this week and played other flutes they have in their collection.

A flute @lizzo played in the Main Reading Room Monday (with permission from some lucky researchers who were there!) looks similar to the crystal one she had at her concert, but is actually plexiglass. It is also very rare & was manufactured when the material was first invented.🔊 pic.twitter.com/3i33D9NdQV — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022

Lizzo’s invitation came last week from Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress. According to the Library of Congress, the flute was gifted to Madison in 1813 in honor of his second inauguration.

The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are “Good as hell.”😉 pic.twitter.com/2FkUFZfIYh — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) September 23, 2022

