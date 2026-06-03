Ted Cruz Shoots Down Republican’s Claim Homosexuals Have ‘No Place’ in America

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made it clear he disagreed with his Rep. Andy Ogles’S (R-TN) instantly-infamous post that homosexuals have “no place” in the United States.

The Texas senator was asked about Ogles’s post by TMZ reporter Jacob Wasserman while walking the halls of Congress on Tuesday.

“Well, I think for all of recorded history, homosexuals have been part of humanity,” Cruz said after being asked if he agreed or disagreed with Ogles. “And you know, I gotta say I’m quite libertarian by nature. I think the behavior of consenting adults is their business.”

“But what do you think about a member of your party saying they have ‘no place’ in America?” Wass followed up. “Like, forget marriage — just no place?”

“I gave you my answer,” Cruz said as he walked out the door.

Ted Cruz pushes back on Rep. Andy Ogles, saying "homosexuality has no place in America." 🎥: @jacob_wass pic.twitter.com/QKfFcYMFZd — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2026

Cruz shared his opinion shortly after Ogles posted on his official X account that “homosexuality has no place in America.” The post added “Happy Nuclear Family Month” as a troll of Pride Month, which is celebrated in June.

That post led to swift condemnation from many on social media — including from Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY). Lawler posted it was an “absolutely idiotic statement to make,” before later calling Ogles a “f*cking idiot” when asked about it by TMZ.

Ogles deleted the post a few hours later. He then blamed the post on an unnamed staffer.

“A member of my comms team,” Ogles said. “The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded.”

As Mediaite’s Willa Pope Robbins noted on Tuesday, “Ogles posted similar remarks about American Muslims a few months prior, writing, ‘Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.’ That post did not receive Republican backlash.”

Watch above.

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