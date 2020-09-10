comScore

‘#CancelNetflix’: Streaming Service Faces New Calls For Boycott After ‘Cuties’ Scene Sexualizing Children Goes Viral

By Charlie NashSep 10th, 2020, 10:37 am

On Thursday, #CancelNetflix trended on Twitter amid a new wave of calls to boycott the streaming service after a scene from the movie Cuties went viral.

The movie, about a group of eleven-year-old girls who form a twerking dance group, previously sparked controversy due to the sexualized poster used by Netflix to promote the movie.

Now, following its Netflix release, a scene from Cuties showing the girls dancing in a sexualized manner for an audience of adults has led to new calls for a boycott.

Warning: The following clip may be distressing.

Critics accused Netflix of publishing soft-core child pornography, and said the movie was even worse than previously expected.

Following the previous controversy over the poster, Netflix had apologized in August, declaring, “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Cuties… It was not OK nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

IMDB’s parental advisement guide, however, warns of “severe” sex and nudity in the movie.

“During one of the many highly sexualized & erotic dance scenes that purposefully exploit & objectify numerous scantily clad under age girls, one of the female child dancers lifts up her cropped top to fully display her bare breast. This is lawfully defined as pedophilia and can be extremely distressing to many viewers,” IMDB declares.

The parental advisement guide also warns of eleven-year-old girls mimicking “sexual moves” performed by “naked women” while “the camera zooms in on their sexual body parts as they erotically writher,” and “Female breast nudity of a minor during an erotic dance scene and lengthy & excessive closeup shots of breasts, bums and spread crotches of scantily clad 11 year old girls during numerous sexualized dance routines.”

