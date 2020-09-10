On Thursday, #CancelNetflix trended on Twitter amid a new wave of calls to boycott the streaming service after a scene from the movie Cuties went viral.

The movie, about a group of eleven-year-old girls who form a twerking dance group, previously sparked controversy due to the sexualized poster used by Netflix to promote the movie.

Now, following its Netflix release, a scene from Cuties showing the girls dancing in a sexualized manner for an audience of adults has led to new calls for a boycott.

Warning: The following clip may be distressing.

Netflix is comfortable with this. Plenty of people will defend it. This is where our culture is at. pic.twitter.com/UlqEmXALmd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 10, 2020

Critics accused Netflix of publishing soft-core child pornography, and said the movie was even worse than previously expected.

“Cuties” just released and it’s WAY worse than anybody expected. Netflix just published soft-core child pornography, and they’ll probably get away with it. — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) September 10, 2020

So, I thought the Cuties/Netflix thing was being sensationalized… but the IMDB trigger warning literally describes “female breast nudity of a minor(!!!)” If you had that on your computer, you’re going to jail. If it’s on Netflix, it’s art??? pic.twitter.com/0eu8dZDX5j — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 10, 2020

I’m dead serious, people should go to prison for this. “Lawfully defines as pedophilia” and look at the media ratings. All of you are going to hell. #Cuties pic.twitter.com/Vf4MrwEQuV — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 10, 2020

1- Please stop sharing that “Cuties” video 2- How does not *one* person, from parents to production staff to film fests to Netflix not step in, say “this isn’t right” and protect these kids? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 10, 2020

Susan Rice sits on Board of Directors of @Netflix. And leftist @Netflix gave a special production deal to the Obamas. #Cuties https://t.co/pIp0XWNAzO — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 10, 2020

The film Cuties is disgusting, but what’s even more disappointing are the number of people defending it. “Well ackshully, I thought the movie was entertaining, so I’m gonna give them a pass for sexually exploiting 11 year-olds.” You’re enabling pedophilia. Period. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 10, 2020

It’s strange how Netflix is promoting “Cuties” (a show that sexualizes 11 year old girls) and not a single corporate media reporter has asked Netflix employees Susan Rice or Michelle Obama why they haven’t condemned the show. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 10, 2020

I really don’t recommend you watch clips from the Cuties movie floating around on Twitter. Just know this movie is exploiting young girls and is abhorrent. Shame on @netflix. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) September 10, 2020

Netflix released that “Cuties” movie about twerking 11 year olds. Fuller clips of the film are now circulating. It’s way worse than I thought, and I thought it would be extremely bad. VERY explicit sexual dancing, girls grabbing themselves, crotch shots, etc. These are children. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 10, 2020

stop fucking sharing that Netflix Cuties shit Post a fucking screenshot and explain what it is I dont want to see 10 year olds twerking on my feed I’m unfollowing and muting people — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 10, 2020

Following the previous controversy over the poster, Netflix had apologized in August, declaring, “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Cuties… It was not OK nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

IMDB’s parental advisement guide, however, warns of “severe” sex and nudity in the movie.

“During one of the many highly sexualized & erotic dance scenes that purposefully exploit & objectify numerous scantily clad under age girls, one of the female child dancers lifts up her cropped top to fully display her bare breast. This is lawfully defined as pedophilia and can be extremely distressing to many viewers,” IMDB declares.

The parental advisement guide also warns of eleven-year-old girls mimicking “sexual moves” performed by “naked women” while “the camera zooms in on their sexual body parts as they erotically writher,” and “Female breast nudity of a minor during an erotic dance scene and lengthy & excessive closeup shots of breasts, bums and spread crotches of scantily clad 11 year old girls during numerous sexualized dance routines.”

