Celebrities Are Testing Positive for Covid After Gathering for Golden Globes

Multiple celebrities announced they tested positive for Covid after attending last week’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfieffer are among those who have announced positive tests following the awards show. The Golden Globes kicked off a busy awards season, and the Critics Choice Awards will be held Sunday night, bringing out plenty more stars.

The Critics Choice Awards is now requiring all attendees to provide a negative Covid test in response to the positive number growing after the Globes. Pfeiffer shared in an Instagram post before the event that she would not be attending.

Curtis posted an image of three positive home Covid tests to Instagram.

“I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs,” the Halloween Ends star wrote.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, stars of The Banshees of Inisherin, added to the cancellations on Sunday, revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that the pair had tested positive for Covid. Both attended the Golden Globes where Farrell won a Golden Globe for his Inisherin performance.

Various Hollywood award shows will lead up to the Academy Awards ceremony, which is set to take place on March 12, enough time for plenty of stars to contract Covid, leaving a question mark around the potential attendance of the massive event this year. The Oscar nominations will be announced in a separate event on January 24.

