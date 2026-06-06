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President Donald Trump got up early on Saturday to post a minute-long AI music video featuring a percussive Trump song and a string of absolutely nuts visuals that included Trump on the moon and riding a lion.

One of the president’s new favorite hobbies is to farm Artificial Intelligence data centers for slop he can post to his social media accounts. Shortly after 8 AM, Trump did it again, posting a video with Trumpy lyrics on a techno loop, with visuals that included:

Trump peering out of an open aircraft door.

Trump doing the Trump dance in a halo of light.

Trump riding the skies with a tiny parachute.

Trump holding a pizza with Trump‘s face on it, surrounded by smiling New Yorkers.

Trump devouring tacos next to a Mexican dignitary.

Trump in front of the leaning tower of Pisa, also leaning.

Trump riding a camel through the desert.

Random AI generated African tribes-people in front of an American flag.

An elderly Asian gentleman with a Trump grill. Trump riding a motorcycle through what appears to be a street in India.

Trump doing the Trump dance in several locations.

Trump on the moon.

Trump as UFC announcer while fireworks go off on the south lawn above the UFC Arena.

Trump on the side of a bus.

Trump as an apparition in the Aurora Borealis.

Trump as an anime character in front of Mount Rushmore with other anime Trumps behind him.

The grill-wearing AI Asian gentleman doing the Trump dance.

Trump literally riding a lion.

Trump, apparently giving a TED talk in front of an ice planet, perhaps Hoth?

The lyrics to the song tracked the visuals loosely:

Trump, Trump, Donald Trump, everywhere I go, they love Donald Donald Trump Down in Mexico, they Love Donald Donald Trump, flew to Italy, they loved Donald Donald Trump, in the Middle East, they loves Donald Donald Trump, met some Africans, they Loved Donald Donald Trump, even in China, they loved Donald, Donald Trump Man, these Indians, they love Donald, Donald Trump Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump Everywhere I go, they Love Donald, Donald Trump Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump Everywhere I Go, they Love Donald Donald Trump Man, I gotta say, I love Donald Donald Trump Might be President one day, just like Donald, Donald Trump

He later credited the video to a user named “AC132.”

Watch above via Truth Social.

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