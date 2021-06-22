Chris Brown is under investigation for battery after a woman accused him of hitting her during an argument in California last week.

According to TMZ, which was first to break the news, the alleged incident occurred Friday at a home in the San Fernando Valley.

Law enforcement sources said an unidentified woman told police that Brown struck her during an altercation – smacking her in the head hard enough for her hair weave to fall out. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Brown has a long history of tumultuous relationships with women. In 2009, he was arrested and charged with committing felony assault against then-girlfriend Rihanna, and completed probation in 2015.

In 2017, Brown’s then-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against the singer after accusing him of abuse.

The following year, a woman sued Brown after claiming she was sexually assaulted in his house by two of his associates during a drug-fueled orgy.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com