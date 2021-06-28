Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin Dishes on How Many More Seasons Larry David Might Do

Jeff Garlin revealed how many more seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm fans should expect from Larry David.

“We could maybe do one more, maybe,” he said Sunday on Tim Dillion’s podcast. “You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don’t get me wrong, he’s in good shape.”

He went on to say that he stars in both Curb Your Enthusiasm as well as The Goldbergs at “Fifty-fucking-nine,” calling the feat “exhausting.”

“It rips me apart. And the equivalent happens to Larry, cause he’s in every scene, working every day, having to be there at 6:30 in the morning,” added Garlin. “I don’t know if physically he can do more than, let’s say another season. I think he could do another, I don’t know if he has two in him.”

Dillion later asked Garlin if he expected the show to be so popular, calling the series “truly the greatest comedy of the last quarter-century.”

After thanking him, Garlin could not help but agree, calling the 90 minute stretch on HBO that included an episode of The Sopranos followed by one of Curb Your Enthusiasm, “the best 90 minutes in the history of television.”

He went on to clarify that he does not have a “big ego,” nor does he, “believe the hype,” but instead just recognizes that those “90 minutes” were “must-watch TV.”

