Dave Portnoy Brags About ‘Stakeout’ and ‘Confrontation’ With ‘F*cking Cockroach’ Reporter Who Was Reportedly Writing ‘Another Hit Piece’ on Him

President of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently bragged about stalking a journalist whom he believed was about to release “another hit piece” on him.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co, Portnoy detailed the entire stakeout and confrontation that followed. He did not reveal which publication or journalist was involved.

“I’m aware that over for two months, there’s another hit piece in the brewing, in, in the offing,” Portnoy said. “I would say, and I don’t know if it’ll ever see the light of day, because again, it’s so much headache and so much shit — it’s garbage.”

“I did something I’ve never done before,” he said, after claiming that the publication was working to dig up dirt on him and bribe employees to speak.

“I decided enough is enough. And I am going to now start to do an investigative report on your investigative report. So I’ve started calling around and it’s like, I know one of the reporters who’s doing it happens to live in my neck of the woods,” he added.

Portnoy cleared his schedule and planned a stakeout in front of the reporter’s home. “We wait outside, I think three, four hours, and then low and behold, they come trotting outta the house and it was on!”

According to Portnoy, what followed was a “20-minute confrontation” with the reporter on their property.

“The reporter’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate you coming into my house unannounced,’ and this I go, ‘I don’t give a fuck what you want,'” Portnoy said. “You think I appreciate you digging through my trash, like a fucking cockroach for the last two months.”

Portnoy claimed the confrontation resulted the executive editor of the publication sending him a letter saying they would alert security regarding the manner, as Portnoy was “belligerent” and allegedly made threats to the reporter.

“I should be relaxing, by the water — I’m on a fucking stakeout, like, fuck — like I literally — four hours just sitting there, staking out the fucking report,” he complained. “You don’t appreciate me coming to your house — Well, I don’t appreciate the way I’ve been treated for the last two years.”

He also recounted an alleged exchange between himself and the reporter regarding a Business Insider report that claimed multiple women accused Portnoy of filming him during sex without their consent.

“She literally at one point was like, ‘You’ve never taped without consent?’ I have the video on my phone of the girl sucking my dick, talking to the camera — do you want to see it?” Portnoy said, acting out the alleged exchange. “She’s said, ‘Yeah I do want to see it — not right now but I would love to see it.'”

Listen above via The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co.

