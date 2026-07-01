See the Pulse Pounding Images Captured by Lovesick Daredevils on Top of the Empire State Building

He got down on bended knee — and took the world’s breath away.

These are the stunning images captured atop the Empire State Building by daredevils Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus Wednesday after the pair’s bizarre, viral stunt that saw them climb to the very top of the iconic 1,454 foot skyscraper.

Nikolau posted the images on her Instagram, which was first reported by The New York Post.

The snaps show the masked duo atop an antenna array, with Beerkus down on one knee and holding Nikolau’s hand.

In another image, Nikolau — who was wearing a cat mask — holds her hand out in front of her, complete with a sparkling engagement ring and all of Manhattan laid out below her.

A second photo showed the two with their pinkies clasped with the city at their feet.

The two, whose Instagram accounts include links to a 2024 Netflix film called Skywalkers in which they were featured, were quickly taken into custody, according to reports.

The daring duo make a habit of climbing the world’s tallest structures — and doing so without any green light from local authorities.

In a June 1 Instagram post, Nikolau and Beerkus could be seen on top of a spire in China, which she captioned, “what they did to us in china for kissing on this spire…”

An accompanying video showed the pair in a passionate embrace — then authorities apparently taking them into custody.

“Everything we do, we do illegally and without permission,” Nikolau wrote in response to a comment on the post.

Nikolau describes herself on Instagram as a “Neoartist exploring identity, fear & freedom,” adding in the bio that: “My dream is to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable in art.”

The stunt left CNN anchor Dana Bash and colleague Juliette Kayyem agog.

“I am all for love. I am all for romance. Let me just tell you, um, this is egregious for about 10,000 reasons. And these people will end up in jail for their wedding, as they should,” Kayyem told Bash over live footage of the pair, who unfolded a black and white flag with a quote: “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”

The NYPD said charges were pending against the pair. A spokesperson for the Empire State Building could not immediately be reached.

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!