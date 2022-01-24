Eric Clapton Says Vaccinated People Are Victims of ‘Mass Formation Hypnosis’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s no secret that Eric Clapton is a staunch vaccine critic, but he’s taken his skepticism a couple of steps further.

In a recent interview on The Real Music Observer channel on YouTube, Clapton claimed that he has faced criticism for his take on the vaccine due to “mass formation hypnosis.”

The very controversial conspiracy theory, previously floated by Dr. Robert Malone on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” suggests that millions of people trust the vaccine due to mass hypnosis.

During Clapton’s appearance on The Real Music Observer, interviewer David Spuria questions how the guitarist received such widespread criticism for sharing his experience with the vaccine.

After receiving the jab, Clapton penned a letter detailing his “disastrous” reactions to the vaccine — blaming what he called the “propaganda” that promoted the vaccine’s safety.

The rock star has also dropped an anti-vaccine and an anti-lockdown song, which features Van Morrison, sharing that his friends and family were worried about him prior to their release.

“So I thought, why are they? What’s going on here?” he said. “There seemed to be some sort of – I didn’t get the memo, whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me. Then I realized there really was a memo – a guy, Mattias Desmet has talked about it. It’s great, you know, the theory of mass formation hypnosis.”

“And I could see it, once I kind of started to look for it. I saw it everywhere,” he added. “And then I remembered seeing little things on YouTube, which were like subliminal advertising, It’s been going on for a long time – that thing of ‘you will own nothing and you will be happy. And I thought, ‘What’s that mean?’ And bit by bit, I put a rough kind of jigsaw puzzle together. And that made me even more resolute.”

While Clapton suggested that YouTube has been hypnotizing its viewers through subliminal advertising, he did not address the irony of making such a claim in an interview being uploaded to that very platform.

