Eric Clapton Rips Pro-Covid Vaccine ‘Propaganda’ After Revealing He Suffered Serious Side Effects From AstraZenaca Jab

Eric Clapton penned a letter detailing his “disastrous” reactions to the coronavirus vaccine — blaming what he called the “propaganda” that promoted the vaccine’s safety.

Clapton detailed his experience in a letter to Robin Monotti Graziadei, an Italian architect and film producer with a history of going after the Covid-19 vaccine — calling his reactions “disastrous.”

“In February this year, before I learned about the nature of the vaccines, (and being 76 with ephezyma [sic]) I was in the avant garde,” he wrote in the letter, which was shared on Telegram and verified by Rolling Stone. “I took the first jab of [the AstraZeneca vaccine] and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one.”

He continued to detail his reactions, saying that his “hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks.”

“I feared I would never play again,” he wrote, citing his peripheral neuropathy disorder and adding, “But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

Common side-effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine include general flu like symptoms, “generally feeling unwell,” “joint pain or muscle ache,” and other less usual symptoms such as “abdominal pain” and “enlarged lymph nodes.”

According to Healthline, those diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy often suffer from numbness or “tingling in the hands or feet,” “sharp, stabbing pains,” and “a weak, heavy feeling in the arms and legs, which sometimes may feel like your legs or arms lock in place.”

Clapton went on to denounce government “rhetoric” and “the devotion of the general public” to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and “his cronies.”

“Then I was directed to Van [Morrison]; that’s when I found my voice, and even though I was singing his words, they echoed in my heart,” Clapton wrote. “I recorded ‘Stand and Deliver’ in 2020, and was immediately regaled with contempt and scorn.”

Clapton and Morrison collaborated on anti-lockdown song Stand and Deliver in December 2020, during which they went after Covid-19 lockdowns and accused the U.K. government of attacking personal freedoms.

“Do you want to be a free man,” Clapton sings at one point. “Or do you want to be a slave?”

“I continue to tread the path of passive rebellion and try to tow the line in order to be able to actively love my family, but it’s hard to bite my tongue with what I now know,” Clapton added in his letter, ending his rant by saying that he’s been a “rebel” against “tyranny and arrogant authority” for his entire life.

