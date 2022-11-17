‘I’m Not Dead!’ Jimmy Fallon Jokes About #RIPJimmyFallon Trending on Twitter After Elon Musk Refused to Stop It

Elon Musk might have refused to tamp down the viral rumors about Jimmy Fallon’s death, but the late-night comedian made the most of it by giving a spectacular declaration that the news of his demise was greatly exaggerated.

As Twitter grapples with surges of misinformation in the midst of Musk’s efforts to restructure the platform, the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon wound up trending on the social media website earlier this week. Fallon tried asking Musk for help in clarifying that he’s still alive, but the Twitter CEO decided to let the joke ride instead.

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something that only the real Jimmy would say … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

On Wednesday night, Fallon tackled the rumor in his own way by having The Roots and a gospel choir back him up as he musically told the audience “I’m alive! I’m not dead!”

“Ladies and gentlemen! I’ve been to the other side!” Fallon declared. “I’ve seen the Pearly Gates! I’ve paid $8 for that blue checkmark in the sky! But I want you all to know I wouldn’t leave this earth until my job is done, and tonight my job is to entertain you!”

Fallon joked that being the subject of a death hoax wasn’t so bad, except that it got him kicked out of line to get Taylor Swift concert tickets. He also reflected on how this has happened to him before, so it wasn’t quite as “traumatic” to see on social media the second time around.

Watch above via NBC.

