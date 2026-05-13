‘Trump Needs Medical Attention’: Congressman Says President’s Family Should Stage ‘Intervention’ 

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) said President Donald Trump’s call to arrest former President Barack Obama should trigger a medical “intervention.”

On Wednesday, Pablo Manríquez of MeidasTouch caught up with McGovern at the Capitol and first asked about the president’s obsession with the construction of the White House ballroom.

In January, the president fired the architect working on the project over reported differences about the size of the structure. After a gunman tried to breach last month’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump and Republicans claimed the incident showed the need for a fortified building in which to hold such events, even though the WHCD is hosted by an organization of White House reporters and not the White House itself.

“Is Donald Trump’s ballroom a national emergency?” Manríquez asked.

“You gotta be kidding me,” McGovern responded. “It’s a vanity project that’s gonna cost the American taxpayers over a billion dollars at a time when people can’t afford their healthcare, they can’t afford their groceries, they cannot afford their fill up their gas tanks. I mean Donald Trump lives in Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. And I wish we had some Republicans that would actually stand with us and actually fight for working people.”

Manríquez then noted that Trump had shared a Truth Social post from “Catturd,” stating, “Arrest Obama the traitor.”

“And what do you make of him calling for Obama’s arrest now, three presidencies later?” the reporter asked.

McGovern: I think Trump is seriously ill. He needs medical attention. There needs to be an intervention from his family or someone in his cabinet—I would say some of the Republicans here, but they don’t have the balls to confront him on anything. pic.twitter.com/uPLqd5hec0 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2026

“I think he’s seriously ill, McGovern replied. “I think Trump needs medical attention, and there needs to be an intervention. I mean, you know, his family or someone in his cabinet, you know, or I would say maybe some Republicans here, but they don’t have the balls to confront him on anything. So he’s not well.”

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