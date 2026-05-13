‘I Am Tired of Harry Enten’: Greg Gutfeld Slams CNN’s ‘Scam’ Data Guy

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld called out CNN’s Harry Enten on Wednesday, claiming the data guru’s constant “shock” polls were “all a scam.”

Gutfeld’s remarks on The Five came during a segment on a recent poll discussed by Enten on Tuesday, where he pointed out that Democrats have gone from voters’ preferred choice to control Congress at plus-six points in March of last year to just plus-three points now.

“I think this poll serves as a big time reality check for Democrats, and that is it ain’t over yet, especially with the redistricting when we look ahead to the 2026 race for Congress. You would have thought that the Democrats’ lead would expand on the generic congressional ballot. It didn’t happen,” Enten said. “It is within the margin of error. So, despite all of the talk about Donald Trump’s unpopularity, the fact is, Republicans very much remain in the game when it comes to the congressional midterms.”

Host Jessica Tarlov dismissed the numbers, noting, “There is a Harry Enten clip for everything.”

Gutfeld later uncharacteristically agreed with Tarlov, calling out Enten for constantly providing “shiny objects” for both political parties to grasp at.

“I am actually going to agree with Jessica. I am tired of Harry Enten,” said Gutfeld. “First of all, we aren’t babies where we can be abruptly entranced by a new shiny object, and in this case, it’s always the everyday; it’s a shock poll, and one provides dopamine for Jessica, the next day, a shower of serotonin for Jesse [Watters].”

Gutfeld claimed that Enten benefited from the “scam,” telling viewers to ignore his numbers.

“It’s all a scam! Don’t listen to it,” he said. “You never know how things are going to turn out because Republicans don’t talk about how they vote. That’s how Trump surprised everybody.”

Enten drew attention recently for his segment on an NBC News poll that showed Trump had a 100% approval rating with voters who identified as MAGA. President Donald Trump repeatedly touted the poll, falsely claiming on multiple occasions that a CNN poll had him at 100% approval.

“I got one yesterday from CNN. What is the percentage of people in MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, by the way, that support the president? The number was 100 percent,” he told a crowd in March. “Do you believe it? In fact, he went wild. Harry, he went wild. It may be the last time he ever does the show, but these are okay. It was 100 percent. Even I was surprised at that. That was pretty good.”

The president cited the poll so frequently that both Enten and Jake Tapper jumped in to correct the president.

“Nope,” Tapper wrote in a response on X. “Relatedly: ‘Charting how Trump became a historically unpopular president.”

Tapper shared an actual CNN poll, showing Trump’s approval dropping among Republicans from 90% in March 2025 to 80%, with “strong support” falling from 64% to 43% in that same period.

Watch above via Fox News.

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