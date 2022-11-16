Elon Musk Has Two-Word Kiss Off When Jimmy Fallon Asks If He Can ‘Fix’ #RIPJimmyFallon Trend

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked Twitter owner Elon Musk to “fix” a trending hashtag on Wednesday, getting just a two-word reply from the CEO.

In what CNN called a “disturbing trend” on Twitter, users tweeted various fake messages Tuesday night into Wednesday morning pushing the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon to the top of the trending list.

The trending topic likely started with a tweet using the mildly, morbidly popular trend of offering condolences or a RIP message using one person’s name and another person’s photo. In this case, a pic of fellow late-night talker James Corden with the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag.

Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king 🕊🥀

Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/3HG2HkNSV8 — Eclipse Shade🍥 (@EclipseShade69) November 16, 2022

There were other notable twists on the genre that got some pick-up.

Owner and founder of Jimmy Johns Jimmy Fallon has passed away last night. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/m9osplkzqX — John Popcorn 🇺🇦 (@JohnnyPopcorn) November 16, 2022

After the original tweet author noticed the massive retweets and hashtag, they commented to reassure all that it was just a joke.

Since this is seriously blowing up, thought I'd just comment that this is satire. Fallon is alive and hope he's doing well. — Eclipse Shade🍥 (@EclipseShade69) November 16, 2022

But comic Jimmy Fallon asked for the joke to be stopped.

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

Musk responded simply with the words “Fix what?”

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

It’s not actually clear what “fix” Fallon was suggesting – or whether he was even serious in his request. Equally unclear is whether Musk’s question was an actual inquiry or a joke.

The Hollywood Reporter described the trending “supposed joke” as “scurrilous” on Wednesday, and Deadline referred to the joke about Fallon, whose Twitter bio says “astrophysicist,” as a “hoax.” Business Insider’s overwrought headline was: “Elon Musk — who said Twitter would be the ‘most accurate’ — apparently snubs Jimmy Fallon’s plea to stop #RIPJimmyFallon from trending.”

Trending topics with fake celebrity death messages are a long-standing tradition on Twitter, frequently hitting the top of trending topics, and would usually, eventually feature a description from Twitter noting that the celebrity was in fact still alive.

Big reactions from news organizations are a newer development that has coincided with Musk purchasing the company. A number of Twitter oddities and irritants that have existed for years have likewise become important and “disturbing” in the last month or so.

Mysteriously.

