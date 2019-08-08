Universal Pictures paused the advertising campaign this week for a new violent movie in wake of a trio of mass shootings over the last week.

“Out of sensitivity to the attention on the country’s recent shooting tragedies, Universal Pictures and the filmmakers of ‘The Hunt’ have temporarily paused its marketing campaign and are reviewing materials as we move forward,” a spokesperson said, according to the Wall Street Journal. The film is still scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 27.

“The Hunt” is a satire set to be released next month in which “elites” hunt down “deplorables” for sport. The yet-to-be released movie is already stirring up controversy. Produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse, who also made Get Out and The Purge, the film hollows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a field, dazed and confused to discover they’ve been chosen to be hunted for sport by elite liberals.

Over the weekend, ESPN pulled an ad for the film, while AMC ran it during the season premiere of The Preacher. A major marketing campaign was expected to roll out the beginning of September, an inside source told The Hollywood Reporter.

The film attracted a cast list of big Hollywood names, including Academy award winner Hillary Swank, Emma Roberts, and This is Us‘ Justin Hartley.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com