President Donald Trump said he was “pissed off” at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s strikes on Beirut Sunday.

In an interview with Axios’s Barak Ravid on Sunday, the president lashed out at Netanyahu following the Israel strike on a Hezbollah target on the outskirts of Beirut — a response to Hezbollah launching drones toward Galilee.

“Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack?” Trump said. “I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f*cking judgement. I let him know that.”

In a separate interview, Trump told Fox News’s Trey Yingst he called Netanyahu and said “What the f*ck are you doing?”

The president told Ravid that the signing of a peace deal with Iran was “delayed” as a result of the Israeli strikes, but said the deal remains on track.

“It shook it up,” Trump said. “It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now.”

In an earlier Truth Social post, the president wrote, “This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process. We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it!”

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