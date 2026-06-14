President Donald Trump must have been watching some Fox News on his 80th birthday, because he called for Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) to be impeached after the senator ripped his pending Iran Deal during an interview on the network on Sunday.

Reed told Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream that Trump’s deal puts America in a “much worse position” than the one ex-President Barack Obama had made.

“We are negotiating against a country which is leadership has been eliminated,” Reed said. “Now we have even more fanatical leadership who has much more invested and much more to leverage their position… abandoning [Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] was a bad mistake by the president.”

Reed shared his take around 2:07 p.m. ET. Trump responded two hours later by calling for the senator to be booted from Congress.

Trump posted:

Senator Jack Reed, a Dumocrat from R.I., lied when stating the the Deal we just made is not as good as the Obama disaster known as the JCPOA. Reed is either an outright fraud, or incompetent. The Obuma Deal was a road to a Nuclear weapon for Iran, cash and all, one of the worst and dumbest (hence Dumocrats!) Deals ever made by the U.S. Our Deal is a WALL against Iran ever having a Nuclear weapon, the complete opposite of Obuma. Impeach Jack Reed!

Reed’s interview — and Trump’s response — comes as the White House insists a peace deal with Iran will be signed on Sunday… or very soon after.

Trump fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for potentially holding up the deal earlier in the day, after Israel responded to a Hezbollah strike from Lebanon.

“Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack?” Trump told Axios. “I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f*cking judgement. I let him know that.”

Watch Reed’s interview above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!