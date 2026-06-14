President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon announced the deal to end the Iran war was “now complete,” 106 days after the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint strikes with Israel.

The president was in a celebratory mood in his fairly brief Truth Social post about the finalized deal. Trump said it was time to “let the oil flow,” now that the U.S. would lift its naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Here is Trump’s full post:

The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump had been aiming to sign the deal on Sunday — the same day as his 80th birthday and the UFC “Freedom 250” event he is hosting at the White House.

But those plans looked to be in peril earlier in the day, when Israel responded to an attack from Hezbollah in Lebanon. Trump fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after, saying he was putting the deal in jeopardy.

“Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack?” Trump told Axios. “I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f*cking judgement. I let him know that.”

The deal comes after Trump has said for a weeks an agreement would be signed soon. Trump declared on May 23 the deal would be announced “shortly,” but things continued to drag on from there. Some outlets counted around 40 times that Trump said a deal with Iran was on the goal line.

Momentum on a deal appeared to accelerate last week, following new strikes on Iran that were the largest since the fragile ceasefire started in early April. Trump said those strikes spurred Iran’s theocratic leaders to get more serious about cutting a deal.

“They’ve taken a pounding,” Trumps said. “They’ve taken a pounding like very few people could take. And they want to make a deal a lot more than I do.”

Trump has said his main goal with any deal is to guarantee Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Investors appeared to like the deal news, with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all jumping between 0.66% and 1.38% when futures market opened on Sunday night.

Watch above via Fox News.

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