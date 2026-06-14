‘Chaotic’ Weather Forecast Threatens Trump’s UFC Fights — As Forecasters Call for Heavy Thunderstorms, 30+ MPH Winds

Forecasters with The Weather Channel warned of rain, wind, and mosquitoes on the South Lawn of the White House Sunday as crowds planned to pack the makeshift arena for President Donald Trump’s birthday UFC fights.

More than 4,000 spectators were expected for UFC Freedom 250, with an additional 85,000-plus people expected for the viewing party at the nearby Ellipse.

But The Weather Channel painted a “chaotic” weather scene for the fights that are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

“UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights,” The Weather Channel posted to X.

This event is about celebrating America’s unmatched greatness after 250 years — which apparently doesn’t sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this bullshit clickbait headline. Rain or shine, we’re celebrating our great country no matter what. GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/NSvJooLAtz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 14, 2026

“On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitos and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage,” the post continued. “While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.”

The White House’s Rapid Response Team hit back at The Weather Channel’s prediction, writing, “This event is about celebrating America’s unmatched greatness after 250 years — which apparently doesn’t sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this bullshit clickbait headline.”

“Rain or shine, we’re celebrating our great country no matter what. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” they added.

UFC chief Dana White has said that rain alone would not cause the event to be cancelled.

“If it rains, we’re going,” he said. “The only thing that kills us is lightning. So, we could move the event two hours earlier, two hours after.”

Fans began arriving in D.C. on Saturday for “UFC Fan Fest 250” that featured a motocross jumping exhibition, meet and greets with UFC fighters, and a replica of a UFC octagon for photos. Ceremonial weigh-ins for the fights took place on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial.

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