J.K. Rowling Gets Called Out Over ‘Transphobic’ Tweet

By Charlie NashDec 19th, 2019, 1:58 pm

Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling became the latest subject of so-called Internet cancellation on Thursday after she defended a researcher who was fired for tweeting that transgender people cannot change their sex.

After an employment judge ruled against think-tank researcher Maya Forstater, who was fired for tweeting out her views on transgender people, Rowling defended the woman on Twitter.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security,” Rowling declared. “But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

The post was so controversial that the author soon became the number one trending topic on Twitter, along with the term TERF, or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

Despite receiving over 60,000 likes, Rowling also became the target of widespread condemnation over her comment.

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling,” posted Human Rights Campaign, while the organization’s president Alphonso David accused Rowling of “promoting a harmful fundamentalism that endangers the LGBTQ community.”

“I grew up as a trans child reading your books as an escape. I would often pick out names from characters to give to myself, before I ever felt comfortable in who I was. This decision, to support people that hate me, and want to do me harm. It brings me to tears… Why. Why?” replied one social media user to the author.

Another user declared, “My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee. The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.”

Even prominent Donald Trump reply guy Tony Posnanski turned his sights towards Rowling.

Some people used the opportunity to criticize Rowling for other reasons too.

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief and former Marco Rubio staffer Cabot Phillips, commented, “JK Rowling getting cancelled is proof you can never be woke enough for the Left. You can tirelessly promote SJW causes for a decade but will instantly be labeled a nazi bigot if you diverge slightly from their narrative. Intersectionality is fun!”

