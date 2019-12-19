Jim Jordan Reportedly Used Laura Loomer’s Email List to Fundraise for His Campaign

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) reportedly fundraised for his 2020 congressional re-election campaign by latching onto Laura Loomer’s email list.

Right Wing Watch reports that Jordan’s campaign sponsored a message that was shown on the newsletter for Loomer’s website and sent out to everyone on her email list. The message from Jordan’s campaign reportedly says that the congressman needs support in order to deal with “a gang of foaming-at-the-mouth left-wing journalists [who] came after me on Twitter with an onslaught of hateful smears and false attacks”

“Schiff and Pelosi are furious that I continue to expose their un-American impeachment circus as a hoax,” the reported email said. “Now, their cronies in the left-wing media and far-Left friends in Hollywood are coming after me. And I need your help!”

The Jordan campaign’s reported association with Loomer’s email list is troubling, given her status as an alt-right, anti-Muslim fringe activist who has been kicked off virtually every mainstream social media platform for her conspiracy theories and provocative statements.

Loomer was banned from Uber after she refused to ride with Muslim drivers. She earned bans from other social media platforms after referring to Islam as a “cancer on society,” cheering for the deaths of refugees, and saying it should be illegal for Muslims to serve in the U.S. government.

