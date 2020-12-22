comScore

Celebrities Send Outpouring of Love to John Mulaney After He Enters Rehab

By Andrew ShusterDec 22nd, 2020, 10:30 am
John Mulaney received an outpouring of love from celebrities following the news that he’s checked into rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

On Monday, Page Six reported that the comedian had entered a 60-day program at a Pennsylvania rehab facility amid struggles with drugs and alcohol during the pandemic.

A source told the publication that Mulaney’s “friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health.” The source added, “He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

Mulaney has been open in the past about his struggles with addiction. Last year, the comedian told Esquire that he got sober at 23 after abusing drugs and alcohol throughout his teens and early twenties.

Among the stars sending well wishes to Mulaney on Twitter following his relapse were Olivia Munn, Patton Oswalt, Michael McKean and Kirsten Johnson, as well as fellow stand-up comics Ron Funches and Dan Telfer.

See the tweets below.

