John Oliver Torches Pennsylvania’s Far-Right Gubernatorial Candidate ‘Nightmare’ Doug Mastriano

John Oliver took a closer look at the nation’s ongoing primary elections on Sunday night.

“On Tuesday, all of these states held their primaries resulting in, among other things, Madison Cawthorn losing his — meaning he has now officially set a record for the shortest term to ever be served by a little bitch,” Oliver cracked on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight.

The host then turned his attention to “the most consequential news” from last week’s primaries, Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race.

Last Tuesday, Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator who was endorsed by Donald Trump, defeated former Rep. Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, and several other more moderate candidates in the Republican primary.

“Yeah, he marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6, something which has become a weird point of pride for Republicans,” Oliver said of Mastriano. “It’s like hearing someone brag they were on the boat the night Natalie Wood died. I don’t know what’s more troubling there — that you think that makes you sound good, or that some people might actually agree with you.”

Oliver went on to air a clip of “nightmare” Mastriano on the March 20 edition of The Bombeck Show, during which he bragged about being able to manipulate election results as governor of Pennsylvania.

“I could decertify every machine in the state with the stroke of a pen via my secretary of state,” Mastriano said. “I already have the secretary of state picked out. It’s a world-class person that knows voting integrity better than anyone else in the nation, I think, and I already have a team that’s going to be built around that individual.”

Wow!” Oliver said after playing the clip. “I don’t know who he has in mind, but I can promise they are not a world-class person. Because, one, anyone Mastriano likes is immediately suspicious, and two, the only true world-class people on the planet are Dolly Parton, and ‘end of list.'”

The host then turned his attention to Mastriano’s Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who has run ads highlighting Mastriano’s alliance with Trump in hopes it will hurt his chances of winning the election.

“That is fucking risky,” Oliver said. “I get the tactic behind wanting to choose the opponent that you have the best chance of beating, but as has been made painfully clear over the last decade, the most extreme Republican isn’t necessarily the least electable.”

