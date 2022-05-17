Jordan Peterson Leaves Twitter After Getting Dragged For Bashing New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Author Jordan Peterson is leaving Twitter, after receiving backlash from comments he made regarding model Yumi Nu on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated.

Tuesday afternoon Peterson commented on a New York Post tweet advertising the latest cover of Sports Illustrated featuring plus-size model Yumi Nu.

Peterson said, “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that. https://t.co/rOASeeQvee — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2022

Backlash quickly followed as one user, @alexandthecats, tweeted, “i love your talks… but this comment is beyond disappointing. you may not even know on how many levels this is disturbing. try interviewing more young women on your podcasts. you’ve got a lot to learn. until then, stop criticizing women’s bodies.”

i love your talks… but this comment is beyond disappointing. you may not even know on how many levels this is disturbing. try interviewing more young women on your podcasts. you’ve got a lot to learn. until then, stop criticizing women’s bodies — Alexandra Yaksich (@alexandthecats) May 17, 2022

Another Twitter user, @nope_its_lily, said, “let’s see you in a bikini on a magazine cover and then we can judge.”

let’s see you in a bikini on a magazine cover and then we can judge — Lily (@nope_its_lily) May 17, 2022

By Tuesday evening, hours after his tweet regarding the magazine cover began to circulate, Peterson announced that it was in his best interest to step away from the platform.

In a series of tweets, he said, “I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment. I had some of my staff post video links etc. It was a genuine relief. I started to read & write more. I started using it again, a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly.”

I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment. I had some of my staff post video links etc. It was a genuine relief. I started to read & write more. I started using it again, a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 17, 2022

He followed by saying, “The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.”

The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane. https://t.co/NlWTUKRHlG — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 17, 2022

“So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go,” Peterson said.

So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go. https://t.co/5MC7LxlOLj — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 17, 2022

He concluded, “And I plan to write an article on the technical reasons that Twitter is maddening us all very soon. Bye for now.”

Early this morning he tweeted a final cryptic message, saying, “I believe that if you turn around and confront the vulnerability, that’s part and parcel of life, you’ll find within yourself a strength that will transcend that. The sad thing is that there are many people who have not heard an encouraging word in their lives.”

I believe that if you turn around and confront the vulnerability, that’s part and parcel of life, you’ll find within yourself a strength that will transcend that. The sad thing is that there are many people who have not heard an encouraging word in their lives. pic.twitter.com/8ASVYfxZxm — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 17, 2022

