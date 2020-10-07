Jurassic World: Dominion is shutting down production for two weeks after a few people on set tested positive for the coronavirus. Director Colin Trevorrow announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, along with a picture of a baby dinosaur wearing a face mask.

“Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon,” Trevorrow wrote.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

“Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for Universal said in a statement. “Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines.”

Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel, as are original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. It’s unclear how many people on set tested positive for Covid-19 or if it included any members of the cast.

Howard responded to Trevorrow’s tweet by writing, “So grateful to @colintrevorrow and the entire Jurassic family for prioritizing health and safety above all else. Looking forward to finishing this up strong — I’ve never been more excited for a movie in my life.”

So grateful to @colintrevorrow and the entire Jurassic family for prioritizing health and safety above all else. Looking forward to finishing this up strong — I’ve never been more excited for a movie in my life ❤️❤️❤️🦖🦕 https://t.co/RzOaMjgeUO — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) October 7, 2020

The news of filming being suspended comes just one day after Trevorrow announced on Twitter that Jurassic World: Dominion is being delayed until June 10, 2022, a full year later than its original 2021 release date.

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

As we reported last month, The Batman halted production for two weeks as a result of star Robert Pattinson contracting the coronavirus. The superhero film resumed filming late last month after the actor recovered.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]