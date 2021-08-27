Kanye West Faces Backlash for Bringing Out Accused Rapist Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at ‘Donda’ Listening Party

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kanye West has sparked controversy once again — this time for bringing out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby during his most recent “Donda” listening party.

The event, which took place at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Thursday night and was live-streamed by Apple Music, marked the third listening party for his still unreleased album.

In addition to literally setting himself on fire and bringing out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for a mock wedding, the Stronger rapper featured Manson, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including Evan Rachel Wood, and DaBaby, who recently made headlines for multiple homophobic rants.

To top it off, DaBaby even rapped a guest verse on a song that previously featured Jay-Z, which Metro reporter Emma Kelly blasted as “extreeeeemely trash.”

Fans and viewers were unimpressed by West’s choice of celebrity features, taking to Twitter to air their grievances:

See a lotta ppl echoing this sentiment, so I’ll bite: There is no redemption w/out atonement or acknowledging wrongdoing. Manson’s shown no remorse for his clear patterns of abuse. And if you bought the apology ghostwritten by Dababy’s PR, you’ll buy anything, sadly. https://t.co/v9x33CoHsP — FANTANO (@theneedledrop) August 27, 2021

you don’t get to do that. for all the wild shit he’s said and done, to co-sign homophobia and sexual abuse, regardless of whatever he thinks he’s doing??? just give your money and your time to literally anyone else — ● Will Wiesenfeld ● (@BATHSmusic) August 27, 2021

Kanye West brings out disgraced artists DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, “marries” ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and sets himself on fire. And all of this makes as much sense as Kanye West running for president. pic.twitter.com/0h59abhKqv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2021

Bringing out DaBaby to replace Jay-Z on a verse after making homophobic comments and just letting alleged abuser Marilyn Manson vibe on stage is extreeeeemely trash https://t.co/nIfAAKJf4A — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) August 27, 2021

I hope the crowd booed when Kanye brought DaBaby out. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) August 27, 2021

Kanye replacing JayZ & Kid Cuti with #DaBaby & Marilyn Manson on #DONDA pic.twitter.com/f1gQoCbeaq — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) August 27, 2021

also has dababy, he of the “got removed from several festival lineups for being an unrepentant homophobe” fame. — Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 27, 2021

Hang on so he took off Jay and put on DaBaby, and he brought out Marilyn Manson????? Okay, these are… choices — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) August 27, 2021

Dude really just got rid of hov and tapped in dababy.. — meghan allen (@Mister_Meghan) August 27, 2021

i don’t care how ~avant garde~ or ~provocative~ he was trying to be, bringing out marilyn manson AND dababy and giving them a literal spotlight is just… pure trash — annie black (@helloannieblack) August 27, 2021

okay @kanyewest this is great buddy…you’re almost there…now take 2 more weeks and get Jay and Cudi and Carti back on the album and punt DaBaby and Marilyn Manson into the fucking sun — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 27, 2021

This and working with DaBaby are choices. Kanye could do better but he chooses not to. https://t.co/c2M7OuOXJo — Michael Crawford 🏳️‍🌈 (@dmcrawford) August 27, 2021

It’s even more confounding because Kanye, as much of an asshole as he can be, isn’t a thoroughly bad person to the same extent as the Trumps and Cosbys and Mansons he can’t stop defending. Why he feels a kinship in their (very warranted) public persecution is so weird and stupid. — Philip Obenschain (@pobenschain) August 27, 2021

Dababy has replaced Jay z on the album while #MarilynManson 🤷🏽‍♀️ is this Kanye trying to show redemption and the world not giving people second chances or a fair shot ., these 2 are not the ones 🤷🏽‍♀️ you gotta put right ya mistakes and accept them first … pic.twitter.com/JGL3SZxCc5 — MAX (@ThisIsMax) August 27, 2021

And to have DaBaby too. They say all press is good press….but whether it’s been done for controversy sake, a commentary on cancel culture, or a sign of unity and support, I think it’s appalling. — Sophie Eggleton (@SophieEggleton) August 27, 2021

Dababy & Marilyn Manson? Ye can keep THAT album to himself — Denai Moore (@DenaiMoore) August 27, 2021

the symbolism of the new Kanye West Donda live event was pretty on the nose 👃 Man had a cross on his childhood home, and replaced Jay Z with DaBaby. Brought our Marilyn Manson ffs He’s showing that nobody is beyond salvation and being redeemed come on y’all get with it — CopperCab (@CopperCab) August 27, 2021

Kanye West is really playing with everybody at this point lol — kenya✨ (@KenyaTheHunter) August 27, 2021

Kanye knew what he was doing replacing Jay Z with DaBaby on Jail because I’m calling the fuckin cops on everybody in that studio session. — Rob Sherrell (@RobJustJokin) August 27, 2021

Trump DaBaby Marilyn it’s like free thinking involves violence towards others or something. — Karlie Hustle (@THEkarliehustle) August 27, 2021

