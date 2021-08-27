Kanye West Faces Backlash for Bringing Out Accused Rapist Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at ‘Donda’ Listening Party

Kanye West has sparked controversy once again — this time for bringing out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby during his most recent “Donda” listening party.

The event, which took place at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Thursday night and was live-streamed by Apple Music, marked the third listening party for his still unreleased album.

In addition to literally setting himself on fire and bringing out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for a mock wedding, the Stronger rapper featured Manson, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including Evan Rachel Wood, and DaBaby, who recently made headlines for multiple homophobic rants.

To top it off, DaBaby even rapped a guest verse on a song that previously featured Jay-Z, which Metro reporter Emma Kelly blasted as “extreeeeemely trash.”

Fans and viewers were unimpressed by West’s choice of celebrity features, taking to Twitter to air their grievances:

