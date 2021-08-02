DaBaby Dropped by Governors Ball, Lollapalooza Following Homophobic Rant

DaBaby has been dropped by The Governors Ball Musical Festival and Lollapalooza following several homophobic comments he made last week.

The rapper was pulled from Lollapalooza’s lineup just hours before he was scheduled to perform on Sunday. The Chicago music festival replaced his set with a Young Thug performance at 9 p.m. — also adding G Herbo to the lineup for a 4 p.m. performance.

The festival announced the update in a Sunday tweet, writing, “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

New York City music festival Governors Ball, which is set for September 24-26, made a similar decision on Monday, but has yet to announce the rapper’s replacement:

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” read the statement. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

DaBaby’s musical festival fate was sealed after he went on a homophobic rant during his set at Rolling Loud Miami last week.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up,” DaBaby said on stage later adding, “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

The rapper then attempted to apologize following an intense backlash, yet continued to amplify stereotypes surrounding HIV and the LGBTQ+ community.

“Me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turnt the fuck up,” he said. “I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone light up.’ I said, ‘If you ain’t suck a n***a dick in the parking lot, put your cellphones light up.’ So I could drop my next song. I wasn’t going on no rant.”

“All the lights went up, gay or straight,” he continued. “You wanna know why? Because even my gay fans don’t got fucking AIDS, stupid ass n***as. They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t got no nasty gay n***as, see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies on the street.”

The comments were swiftly denounced by several celebrities including Elton John, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, who has opened up on his own experiences living with HIV, and Dua Lipa, who features DaBaby in her song “Levitating.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com