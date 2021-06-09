Kanye West Reportedly Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have seemingly confirmed dating rumors, as the duo was spotted together amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Rumors surrounding the alleged couple first surfaced in late May on DeuxMoi, an Instagram page dedicated to celebrity gossip and sightings, with a source claiming, “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.”

The Daily Mail has since obtained photos of the stars talking a walk together in Provence, France — where they are reportedly staying together at luxury hotel Villa La Coste to celebrate West’s 44th birthday.

TMZ also claims to have confirmed that the two are “100% romantically together,” noting that while they are traveling with other friends, the two were “looking very much like a couple.”

The pictures have surfaced just four months after Kardashian filed for divorce, and following a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that shows Kardashian admitting to feeling like a “failure” and a “loser” after the relationship ended.

“I just, like, honestly can’t do this anymore,” she told all of her sisters on last week’s episode. “Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck? For years. Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids, you know? He’s an amazing dad. He’s done an amazing job.”

The photographs also come after Kardashian posted about West on Twitter and Instagram for the first time since the split was announced:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” reads the Instagram caption, while the tweet simply included the red balloon emoji and throwback shot of West.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com