Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, according to a TMZ report.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and are reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.

Page Six first broke news of the potential split in January, writing that “Multiple sources tell Page Six that ‘divorce is imminent’ for the Hollywood couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.”

TMZ has also noted that neither Kardashian or West will be contesting their original prenup and are “already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement.”

It’s not clear why the couple has separated, but Page Six reported that his tumultuous run for president was the “final straw.”

West additionally went on a days long Twitter rant this summer, during which he called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and claimed the Kardashians were trying to force him into a psychiatric facility.

Kardashian later addressed her husband’s comments in an Instagram post, writing, “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

