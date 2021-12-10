Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for R. Kelly and a current Kanye West associate, traveled to the home of a Georgia election worker in an attempt to pressure her into confessing false voter fraud charges, according to Reuters.

On Jan. 4, 2021, Kutti reportedly visited the home of Ruby Freeman, who was receiving death threats after Donald Trump targeted her and her daughter, claiming that they switched out votes with fake ballots hidden in suitcases at counting centers.

Reuters obtained bodycam video of the incident, which shows Kutti offering to help Freeman amid the threats, saying she was sent by a “high-profile individual” to deliver an urgent message:

Police bodycam video recorded on Jan. 4, 2021, shows Trevian Kutti, a publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West, telling a Georgia election worker who former President Trump falsely accused of manipulating votes that she was in imminent danger https://t.co/AeF1I18mdJ pic.twitter.com/ott7ohVQnI — Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2021

Without identifying who that individual was, Kutti told Freeman to “confess to Trump’s voter-fraud allegations, or people would come to her home in 48 hours, and she’d go to jail,” Reuter’s reported.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place… I just know that it will disrupt your freedom… and the freedom of one or more of your family members. … You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti can be heard saying.

She then put a man named Harrison Ford on speakerphone, who does not seem to be the Harrison ford, and can be heard offering Freeman protection if she confessed to fraud. He further claimed that if she were to decline the offer, she would go to jail.

Reuters reported that Freeman grew increasingly suspicious of the situation, getting up from her chair and saying, “The devil is a liar,” before calling for an officer.”

