Kylie Jenner made a brief appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video, “WAP” — which has already amassed 16 million views on YouTube — and people aren’t too happy about it.

Jenner appears by herself in the video during a break in the four-minute song walking through a hallway before slowly opening a door and staring into a camera. It lasts just 23 seconds.

People online have ripped Jenner for her appearance being pretty random and unimpressive compared to the performances of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. They were so confused that an online campaign made 98-year-old Betty White go trending on Twitter Friday afternoon. People wanted the iconic actress and comedian in the video instead of Jenner.

just imagine the conversation that betty white’s social media manager has to have with her today about ‘wet ass pussy’. lmaoooooo omg please reshoot this video with a betty white cameo. you know she’d fucking do it — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) August 7, 2020

Some folks are arguing the KJ cameo was clever for marketing but I promise you it didn’t land as intended and was a misread on the target audience. You can tell b/c the media & product roll out intended to accompany it are getting less traction than Betty White rn. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) August 7, 2020

It would be funny if “Larry Kudlow” was trending for the same reason as “Betty White” is. pic.twitter.com/1S6hfJgUFa — ɐpoqoʌs ʎɐɾ (@jaysvoboda) August 7, 2020

Even a petition to remove Jenner from the video gained traction after its release Friday morning. As of 4 p.m. EDT, it has over 17,000 signatures.

To make matters worse, Friday is Jenner’s 23rd birthday.

Watch above via YouTube, beginning at 1:40.

