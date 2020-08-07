comScore

Kylie Jenner Made a Cameo In Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Music Video, And Now Everyone’s Mad

By KJ EdelmanAug 7th, 2020, 4:18 pm

Kylie Jenner made a brief appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video, “WAP” — which has already amassed 16 million views on YouTube — and people aren’t too happy about it.

Jenner appears by herself in the video during a break in the four-minute song walking through a hallway before slowly opening a door and staring into a camera. It lasts just 23 seconds.

People online have ripped Jenner for her appearance being pretty random and unimpressive compared to the performances of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. They were so confused that an online campaign made 98-year-old Betty White go trending on Twitter Friday afternoon. People wanted the iconic actress and comedian in the video instead of Jenner.

Even a petition to remove Jenner from the video gained traction after its release Friday morning. As of 4 p.m. EDT, it has over 17,000 signatures.

To make matters worse, Friday is Jenner’s 23rd birthday.

Watch above via YouTube, beginning at 1:40.

